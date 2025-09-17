Israel Sets Gaza City Ablaze

Israel launched on September 16 its long-awaited, large-scale offensive in Gaza City, with the goal of dealing a final blow to Hamas.

In the week leading to the offensive, the Israeli Air Force struck more than 850 targets in the city, with many of the strikes knocking down multi-story buildings which the IDF said were used by Hamas. The intense bombardment was not, however, enough to displace around one million Palestinians who had been taking refuge in the city.

At the start of the offensive, codenamed “Operation Gideon’s Chariots B,” the IDF estimated that only 400,000 had left Gaza to a designated “humanitarian zone” in the Strip’s south. Despite the major risk to civilians, the Israel leadership decided to go on with the offensive.

In the first hours of the offensive, the IDF’s 98th Division entered Gaz City with fire support from the Israeli Air Force and Navy.

In addition to the intense strikes, the IDF reportedly detonated several explosive-laden remote-controlled M113 armored personnel carriers in the Gaza City neighborhoods of Tel al-Hawa and Rimal at the start of the offensive.

On September 17, the IDF said that it struck 150 targets in Gaza City on the first day of the offensive. The military didn’t provide any details on its progress.

The IDF has not yet faced any resistance in the city from Hamas or any other Palestinian armed faction. However, this may be just a tactic as these factions have been relying only on ambushes, due to their very limited resources.

In addition to the offensive in Gaza City, the 99th Division is conducting defensive operations in Israel’s buffer zone in northern Gaza, while the Gaza Division is operating in the southern part of the Strip.

Palestinian health officials have reported the death of more than 100 people since the start of the offensive, including over 80 in Gaza City. The total Palestinian death toll from the Israeli war is now nearly 65,000.

In general, the aim of the ongoing attack is to force Hamas to disarm, release all the remaining hostages and leave Gaza altogether.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Gaza “will be destroyed,” if Hamas does not agree to surrender. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used the offensive as an excuse to skip a scheduled testimony in his corruption trial, which began more than five years ago.

Talks on a new ceasefire-hostage deal, which have been on a halt since Israel attempted to assassinate the leadership of Hamas in Qatar, will not likely resume. The IDF is certain to capture Gaza City. However, this could take weeks or even months and it won’t necessarily mean the defeat of Hamas.

