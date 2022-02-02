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Pfizer Vaccine Victim: 16-Year-Old Sofia Benharira - Dead 1 Week After Shot 💉😭 Testimony given by Sofia's Aunty and Godmother: “Sofia, Just 16 years old died on 21st September after suffering
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85 views • February 02, 2022
Pfizer Vaccine Victim: 16-Year-Old Sofia Benharira - Dead 1 Week After Shot 💉😭
Testimony given by Sofia's Aunty and Godmother:
“Sofia, Just 16 years old died on 21st September after suffering 2 cardiac arrests and a massive post-vaccination thrombosis.
Sofia, suffered her heart attacks in her high school in Valabre in Gardanne, in the Bouches-du-Rhône. She was transported to Aix hospital, and she died Tuesday morning at 6:00 am. The family were told it was a thrombosis.
Sofia had no medical history, was in perfect health.”
Testimony given by Sofia's Aunty and Godmother:
“Sofia, Just 16 years old died on 21st September after suffering 2 cardiac arrests and a massive post-vaccination thrombosis.
Sofia, suffered her heart attacks in her high school in Valabre in Gardanne, in the Bouches-du-Rhône. She was transported to Aix hospital, and she died Tuesday morning at 6:00 am. The family were told it was a thrombosis.
Sofia had no medical history, was in perfect health.”
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