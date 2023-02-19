Diana Ivanovici - Romanian Parliament ( english and spanish subtitles)

Will you buy me a coffee for my work? https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fruitlivev

On 8 February 2023, Senator Diana Ivanovici Șoșoacă of the Romanian Parliament made a thoughtful public reflection on the earthquakes in Turkey. She claimed that these earthquakes had no epicentre and were therefore provoked by the sociopathic elite because of the latest pacts Turkey made with Russia to broker peace with Ukraine.

Español:

Me invitas a un café por mi trabajo. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fruitlivev

El 8 de febrero de 2023, la senadora Diana Ivanovici Șoșoacă del Parlamento rumano hizo una sesuda reflexión pública sobre los terremotos en Turquía. Afirmó que estos seísmos no tenían epicentro y que, por tanto, fueron provocados por la élite sociópata a causa de los últimos pactos que Turquía hizo con Rusia para mediar la paz con Ucrania.

vari3dad3s:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content