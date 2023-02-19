Diana Ivanovici - Romanian Parliament ( english and spanish subtitles)

Will you buy me a coffee for my work? https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fruitlivev
On 8 February 2023, Senator Diana Ivanovici Șoșoacă of the Romanian Parliament made a thoughtful public reflection on the earthquakes in Turkey. She claimed that these earthquakes had no epicentre and were therefore provoked by the sociopathic elite because of the latest pacts Turkey made with Russia to broker peace with Ukraine.
Español:
Me invitas a un café por mi trabajo. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fruitlivev
El 8 de febrero de 2023, la senadora Diana Ivanovici Șoșoacă del Parlamento rumano hizo una sesuda reflexión pública sobre los terremotos en Turquía. Afirmó que estos seísmos no tenían epicentro y que, por tanto, fueron provocados por la élite sociópata a causa de los últimos pactos que Turquía hizo con Rusia para mediar la paz con Ucrania.
vari3dad3s:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.