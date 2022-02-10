How Hollywood Complies with CCP’s Censorship for Profit

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02/08/2022 Hollywood has complied with the censorship system of the CCP in order to benefit from the Chinese market by removing all the sensitive elements that the CCP does not like, in total disregard of their bad behaviors