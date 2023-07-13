Create New Account
SCRIPTURE That Ties EVERYTHING Together! 31 Minute Mark On, Will EXPLODE Your MIND and OPEN ( UP )
It's Time To Wake UP
Published Thursday

www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/  https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck/status/1679246698227302401

The 1st 30 Minutes were Essential to the Gerneral public. For Those who have been following it is a Review....From 31 minutes ON WILL CHANGE The WORLD For EVER....ALL GLORY To GOD" (From Jonathan's original description)

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend

