Auschwitz Survivor Hajo Meyer Compares Israel To Nazis.
"The Chief of Staff of the Israeli army [said] the Palestinians are cancerous growth. That type of talking is actually like Nazi talking. That's what was said about me when I was a Jewish boy in Germany under the Nazis."
