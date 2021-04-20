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Letter to the Pastor at Philadelphia
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1 view • April 20, 2021
For the first time, Jesus puts aside a personal description from Revelation 1:12-17 to portray Himself in the light of the Old Testament. Jesus takes the Old Testament names: Holy One, the True One, He Who has the key of David, Who opens and Who shuts as His New Testament Messianic title because He is the Second Person of the Godhead. Thus, He expresses the preeminence of God.
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