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They found it.The Gold from Building Seven.Guess where it was? It was sent to Ukraine and then distributed to Traitors: The Bush Family, the Biden Family, Obama and his Man wife, and to the Clintons.
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647 views • February 27, 2022
I mean if this is true this is huge. I think it was around 3 trillion. That is a lot of Moola.
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