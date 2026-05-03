TCR#1172 STEVEN D KELLEY #485 APRIL-30-2026 Beltane Baalrooms, Time Travel Getty VIdeo Game

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ephesians 6:11 "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."
Join this fight:
Steven D. Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com
To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected] https://www.stevendkelley.com.
The Steven D Kelley Show
Thursdays 9pm EST
Putting All The Pieces Together.
Learning To Learn.
The Truth In A Sea Of
Fear Grifters.
The Truth Should Be Free.
We Win -SDK
TruthCatRadio.com
The Steven D Kelley Show, LIVE on Truth Cat Radio
EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT, AT 9:00 ET, 6:00 PM PT
April 30, 2026 at https://www.TruthCatRadio.com
11:11 : OCCUPYTHEGETTY.
OccupyTheGetty Wins!!! Steven D. Kelley Wins It All!!!
https://rumble.com/v78352w-occupythegetty-wins-steven-d.-kelley-wins-it-all.html
Getty Center Museum #OccupyTheGetty
https://rumble.com/v6rgdij-getty-center-museum-occupythegetty.html
When I prayed to Christ/God for the PROPER answer to ending the satanism throughout world government & underneath us all, after a few hours I calmed down enough to hear in my head “open Instagram”, (an account I used for anime edits, my algorithm was totally unrelated to OTG) there was SDK in the top right of my FYP, his first OTG talk at Irvine CA, regarding Getty D.U.M.B:
Steven D. Kelley - Underground City at the Getty Museum
Was no coincidence. Around September 2023.