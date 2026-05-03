TCR#1172 STEVEN D KELLEY #485 APRIL-30-2026 Beltane Baalrooms, Time Travel Getty VIdeo Game

Ephesians 6:11 "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."

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Steven D. Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

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The Steven D Kelley Show, LIVE on Truth Cat Radio

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April 30, 2026 at https://www.TruthCatRadio.com





11:11 : OCCUPYTHEGETTY.





OccupyTheGetty Wins!!! Steven D. Kelley Wins It All!!!





https://rumble.com/v78352w-occupythegetty-wins-steven-d.-kelley-wins-it-all.html





Getty Center Museum #OccupyTheGetty





https://rumble.com/v6rgdij-getty-center-museum-occupythegetty.html





When I prayed to Christ/God for the PROPER answer to ending the satanism throughout world government & underneath us all, after a few hours I calmed down enough to hear in my head “open Instagram”, (an account I used for anime edits, my algorithm was totally unrelated to OTG) there was SDK in the top right of my FYP, his first OTG talk at Irvine CA, regarding Getty D.U.M.B:

Steven D. Kelley - Underground City at the Getty Museum

https://youtu.be/AOnIzawFmiI

Was no coincidence. Around September 2023.