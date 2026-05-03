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TCR#1172 STEVEN D KELLEY #485 APRIL-30-2026 Beltane Baalrooms, Time Travel Getty VIdeo Game
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
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Ephesians 6:11 "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."

Join this fight:

Steven D. Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com

To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected] https://www.stevendkelley.com.


The Steven D Kelley Show

Thursdays 9pm EST


Putting All The Pieces Together.

Learning To Learn.

The Truth In A Sea Of

Fear Grifters.

The Truth Should Be Free.

We Win -SDK

TruthCatRadio.com

The Steven D Kelley Show, LIVE on Truth Cat Radio

EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT, AT 9:00 ET, 6:00 PM PT

April 30, 2026 at https://www.TruthCatRadio.com


11:11 : OCCUPYTHEGETTY.


OccupyTheGetty Wins!!! Steven D. Kelley Wins It All!!!


https://rumble.com/v78352w-occupythegetty-wins-steven-d.-kelley-wins-it-all.html


Getty Center Museum #OccupyTheGetty


https://rumble.com/v6rgdij-getty-center-museum-occupythegetty.html


When I prayed to Christ/God for the PROPER answer to ending the satanism throughout world government & underneath us all, after a few hours I calmed down enough to hear in my head “open Instagram”, (an account I used for anime edits, my algorithm was totally unrelated to OTG) there was SDK in the top right of my FYP, his first OTG talk at Irvine CA, regarding Getty D.U.M.B:

Steven D. Kelley - Underground City at the Getty Museum

https://youtu.be/AOnIzawFmiI

Was no coincidence. Around September 2023.

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