Breaking through the Covid propaganda (with Robert Malone, MD) by Swedish doctor Nils Littorin

Robert Malone is a doctor, scientist and author. He is an inventor of techniques used to produce mRNA based vaccines. His new book "Lies my government told me - and the better future coming" is on top of Amazon book rankings.
In this video we discuss vaccine side effects as well as 5th generation warfare, mass formation and the better future coming.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Robert Malone will be a special invited speaker at the Stockholm conference on Pandemic response on the 21-22nd January 2023.
Please click this link and scroll down to English section for tickets and info:
https://lakaruppropet.se/2022/12/01/internationell-konferens-om-covidpandemin-pa-stockholm-waterfront-congress-centre-21-22-januari-2023/
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ABOUT ME: I am a Swedish politician and co-founder of Doctors' appeal for freedom and against totalitarian covid-policies.
FOLLOW ME:
https://twitter.com/Nils_Littorin
MY PARTY
www.malmolistan.se
DOCTORS' APPEAL
https://twitter.com/lakaruppropet1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.