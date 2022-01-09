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9/01/22 Global Biowarfare Cabal Built on Epstein Blackmail- R_silience mRNA to Dominate
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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117 views • September 01, 2022

9/01/22: Today, the FDA approved Boosters by Pfizer and Modrna for massive shots push this Fall. Res_Lience Corp, controlled by Intelligence operatives, connected in multiple ways to the Epstein Blackmail empire, produces the mRNA in an attempt to create an entire gene-altering medical tyranny global empire to usher in social credit score based Brave New World- Get the Shots or have no access to public utilities and banking.

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Video links:

Where this mRNA manufacturing leads: 

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/coronavirus-gives-dangerous-boost-darpas-darkest-agenda/

Whitney Webb's excellent research on Resilience: 

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cia-linked-mrna-moderna-omicron-covid-booster-shot/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=b11817f6-0f42-4571-a4d1-685bcf5b4005

https://www.pharmaadvancement.com/drug-development/resilience-to-manufacture-mrna-for-modernas-covid-19-vaccine/

Steven Hoffenberg: 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_Hoffenberg

https://www.oxygen.com/true-crime-buzz/steven-hoffenberg-says-jeffrey-epstein-helped-him-with-ponzi-scheme

Joe Biden killed Clinton's AG nominee to put Janet Reno in:

 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/11/1993-joe-biden-sank-bill-clintons-attorney-general-nominee-for-employing-illegal-aliens/

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WE, humanity, will Prevail!



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy