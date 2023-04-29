THE COURT CASE AGAINST VIROLOGY with Marvin Haberland and Kate Sugak

Dear friends, here is the recording of my very interesting conversation with Marvin Haberland. Marvin is an engineer and he comes from Germany. As a result of a tragedy in his family, he decided to investigate the subject of medicine. This investigation led him to virology, and he eventually discovered that the foundations of virology were based on anti-scientific misconceptions. After realizing this, Marvin decided to act. Our conversation today will focus on his upcoming trial in Germany on April 26, 2023, in Hamburg. This trial will be the second trial in history designed to disprove virology and demonstrate the lack of real science behind it.🇬🇧 Watch this video in Russian

📖 All the links mentioned in this video, including Marvin's letter to the court with his freedom of information request, can be found here.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LPxBSEZUPRuzZ3_agnfEZkpnHNCqYuLhHVVqd6Ky97c/edit?usp=sharing

