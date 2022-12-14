Long VID Version - Intercontinental Ballistic Missile - Yars are Taking Positions according to the 'New Principles'.

Yars are taking positions according to the "new principles".To the Yars Complex into a Silo Launcher at the Kozelsky Missile Formation in the Kaluga region



800 kilo tons.The intercontinental ballistic missile has a 7,500 mile range and when nuclear-armed is reportedly 12 times more destructive than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

It was seen on Russian TV being installed in a launch-pad using a special transport and loading unit - but there is no indication of any order for an imminent launch. The Russian Ministry of Defense released video of the missile being put into place.

Missile force commander Colonel Alexei Sokolov made clear the latest move was aimed at sending a message to the West, with both the UK and US within range.

“The importance of this operation lies in the fact that the missile will be put on combat duty on schedule,” he said.



