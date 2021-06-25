© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Question Diversity
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • June 25, 2021
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance
Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, weighs the merits of racial diversity.
Sources:
Laurent Belsie, "Ethnic Diversity Grows, but Not Integration," Christian Science Monitor, March 14, 2001.
Cathy Keen and Brian Stults, "Housing Segregation Persists in Many Parts of Nation, Study Shows," Ascribe Newswire, May 6, 2004.
Veronica Torrejon, "Brawls Briefly Shut 2 Area High Schools," Los Angeles Times, April 16, 2005.
Sandy Banks and Nicholas Shields, "Searching for Lessons in Jefferson High Melee," Los Angeles Times, July 6, 2005.
Tanya Caldwell, "Fremont High Calls in Extra Security After Series of Brawls," Los Angeles Times, March 23, 2006.
Leonor Vivanco, Lori Consalvo and Wes Woods II, "500 Riot at Fontana High," San Bernardino County Sun, Oct. 14, 2006.
Howard Blume and Mitchell Landsberg, "Locke High School in South Los Angeles Locked Down After Huge Brawl," Los Angeles Times, May 10, 2008.
Beatriz E. Valenzuela, "10 Silverado Students Arrested Following Fight," Daily Press (Victorville, CA), April 2, 2009.
Sarah Karush, "Racial Tension Strains Saginaw Township Relations," Detroit News, March 25, 2004. (Quotation from Mara Sapon-Shevin)
Joshua Englehart, "Why Prisons Can't Integrate," Los Angeles Times, March 11, 2005, p. B13.
Solomon Moore, "Hundreds Hurt in California Prison Riot," New York Times, Aug. 9, 2009.
Lee Baca, "In L.A., Race Kills," Los Angeles Times, June 12, 2008.
"Feds: Latino Gang Targeted Blacks," Associated Press, May 21, 2009.
Fay Hansen, "Diversity's Business Case Doesn't Add Up," Workforce, April, 2003 (Quotations from Thomas Kochan).
Shankar Vedantam, "Most Diversity Training Ineffective, Study Finds," Washington Post, Jan. 20, 2008.
Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, "Employee Diversity Training Doesn't Work," Time, April 26, 2007.
Robert D. Putnam, "E Pluribus Unum: Diversity and Community in the Twenty-First Century," Scandinavian Political Studies, Vol. 30, Nov. 2, 2007, p.153.
First posted to YouTube on November 6, 2011. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, weighs the merits of racial diversity.
Sources:
Laurent Belsie, "Ethnic Diversity Grows, but Not Integration," Christian Science Monitor, March 14, 2001.
Cathy Keen and Brian Stults, "Housing Segregation Persists in Many Parts of Nation, Study Shows," Ascribe Newswire, May 6, 2004.
Veronica Torrejon, "Brawls Briefly Shut 2 Area High Schools," Los Angeles Times, April 16, 2005.
Sandy Banks and Nicholas Shields, "Searching for Lessons in Jefferson High Melee," Los Angeles Times, July 6, 2005.
Tanya Caldwell, "Fremont High Calls in Extra Security After Series of Brawls," Los Angeles Times, March 23, 2006.
Leonor Vivanco, Lori Consalvo and Wes Woods II, "500 Riot at Fontana High," San Bernardino County Sun, Oct. 14, 2006.
Howard Blume and Mitchell Landsberg, "Locke High School in South Los Angeles Locked Down After Huge Brawl," Los Angeles Times, May 10, 2008.
Beatriz E. Valenzuela, "10 Silverado Students Arrested Following Fight," Daily Press (Victorville, CA), April 2, 2009.
Sarah Karush, "Racial Tension Strains Saginaw Township Relations," Detroit News, March 25, 2004. (Quotation from Mara Sapon-Shevin)
Joshua Englehart, "Why Prisons Can't Integrate," Los Angeles Times, March 11, 2005, p. B13.
Solomon Moore, "Hundreds Hurt in California Prison Riot," New York Times, Aug. 9, 2009.
Lee Baca, "In L.A., Race Kills," Los Angeles Times, June 12, 2008.
"Feds: Latino Gang Targeted Blacks," Associated Press, May 21, 2009.
Fay Hansen, "Diversity's Business Case Doesn't Add Up," Workforce, April, 2003 (Quotations from Thomas Kochan).
Shankar Vedantam, "Most Diversity Training Ineffective, Study Finds," Washington Post, Jan. 20, 2008.
Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, "Employee Diversity Training Doesn't Work," Time, April 26, 2007.
Robert D. Putnam, "E Pluribus Unum: Diversity and Community in the Twenty-First Century," Scandinavian Political Studies, Vol. 30, Nov. 2, 2007, p.153.
First posted to YouTube on November 6, 2011. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.