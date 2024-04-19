Create New Account
GRID DOWN LOOMS, GAM UP NOW!
High Hopes
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


April 18, 2024


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE


4 STATE 9-11 OUTAGE = FALSE FLAG DRY RUN!

CIVIL WAR CON COVERS CONSPIRED COLLAPSE!

BRETT MILLER BACK: COLLAPSE COMS OPTIONS!

SCRIPTED SABOTAGE VS SECURE CELL, SAT-PHONE & TEXT!


