CHP Talks: Kris Sims—The 2025 Election’s Impact On Taxpayers

May 1, 2025: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the results of the 2025 Election, the changing polls and the capacity of voters to be manipulated by fear and events. We also discuss the surprising loss of Pierre Poilievre’s seat in Carleton and the likely impact of Mark Carney’s policies on taxpayers.

