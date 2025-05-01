CHP Talks: Kris Sims—The 2025 Election’s Impact On Taxpayers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 1, 2025: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the results of the 2025 Election, the changing polls and the capacity of voters to be manipulated by fear and events. We also discuss the surprising loss of Pierre Poilievre’s seat in Carleton and the likely impact of Mark Carney’s policies on taxpayers.
Learn more about the Canadian Taxpayers Federation at: https://www.taxpayer.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/