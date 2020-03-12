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Prayer For Drug Addiction ~ Powerful Prayer For Deliverance From Addiction Abuse.
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15 views • March 12, 2020
Main Video Credited to: DailyEffectivePrayer
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g78TYvbQWtY
Heavenly Father, we gather together here online and come into agreement in the wonderful and powerful name of Jesus.
I lift up those watching this video and we come into agreement and ask for complete deliverance of drug addiction.
Jesus is Lord of the life of the listener.
The old nature is gone and the new nature in Christ resides on the inside the spirit of the listener.
Those listening desire to be free from their drug addictions and admit that those habits are not healthy and for their best interest.
We bind and break the power of addiction over the life of those watching in Jesus Name right now.
They are no longer a slave to these old self-destructive habits.
The listener admits that they have fallen short and right now they ask for forgiveness.
Fill the listener right now with Your Holy Spirit.
We ask and agree that the desire of the heart of those listening are to be led by You each and every day.
Thank You Lord that You love the listener so much.
Thank You Lord that You think about them all day long and every day.
Right now, the listener humbles themselves and ask that You the Potter would mold and sculpt their life into what You want it to be.
Lord, thank You for sending Your Word to heal the listener and delivering them from all their destructions...
Please only return the ones You know are beneficial to keeping the listener on the right path.
May every negative and wrong relationship be broken now and end in Jesus Name.
Lord, help the listener to put on the whole armour of God daily so that they can combat against what the enemy tries to do to them.
In agreement, we ask that Your plans and calling for the listener’s life come to pass. We bind their entire being - spirit, soul, and body - to what You desire for their life.
They have escaped the snare of the devil who has held them captive.
Thank You Father that Jesus was manifested that He might destroy the works of the devil.
The devil’s works are destroyed in the listener’s life in the name of Jesus.
The old nature is dead.
Help them to put on their new nature which is created in Christ Jesus.
Praise the Lord!
Thank You that the listener will prosper and be in health, even as their soul prospers.
We believe we receive and thank You in the wonderful Name of Jesus.
Hallelujah!
Amen.
My Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/x8vYH25rj0UQ/
♔♔♔~-----------------------~*~ENJOY!~*~----------------------~♔♔♔
➤ Please SHARE this with as many people as you can, and please LIKE the video and SUBSCRIBE to Not Miss Out on My New Videos! Activate the 🔔Beside the Subscribe Button to Get a Notification! Please also give a 'THUMBS UP', SHARE and COMMENT as this helps to give the video a wider audience. Your likes algorithmically increase the chances of more people seeing this video ,essential in these last days for getting sound teaching, prophecy updates and more ‘out there’! Sharing is caring. Thank you.
Direct lost friends and family to this website before it is too late! Heavensreal.org
ஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜ
The Gospel ✝️
1 Corinthians 15: 1-5
Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures: And that he was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve:
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
·.¸¸.· ♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·
ALL PRAISE AND GLORY GOES TO YEHOVAH & YESHUA;
OUR MessiYAH!!!
Ephesians 6:12 (KJV) For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Luke 8:17 (KJV) For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come abroad. Amein!
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
CHANNEL POLICY: Inappropriate content or language will be removed from comments at the discretion of the moderators. Any users that abuse this policy will be blocked.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2JvmgxBSfNqe1SRaAGc-ssLbQ7ygJHWz
#WatchmanWes777
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g78TYvbQWtY
Heavenly Father, we gather together here online and come into agreement in the wonderful and powerful name of Jesus.
I lift up those watching this video and we come into agreement and ask for complete deliverance of drug addiction.
Jesus is Lord of the life of the listener.
The old nature is gone and the new nature in Christ resides on the inside the spirit of the listener.
Those listening desire to be free from their drug addictions and admit that those habits are not healthy and for their best interest.
We bind and break the power of addiction over the life of those watching in Jesus Name right now.
They are no longer a slave to these old self-destructive habits.
The listener admits that they have fallen short and right now they ask for forgiveness.
Fill the listener right now with Your Holy Spirit.
We ask and agree that the desire of the heart of those listening are to be led by You each and every day.
Thank You Lord that You love the listener so much.
Thank You Lord that You think about them all day long and every day.
Right now, the listener humbles themselves and ask that You the Potter would mold and sculpt their life into what You want it to be.
Lord, thank You for sending Your Word to heal the listener and delivering them from all their destructions...
Please only return the ones You know are beneficial to keeping the listener on the right path.
May every negative and wrong relationship be broken now and end in Jesus Name.
Lord, help the listener to put on the whole armour of God daily so that they can combat against what the enemy tries to do to them.
In agreement, we ask that Your plans and calling for the listener’s life come to pass. We bind their entire being - spirit, soul, and body - to what You desire for their life.
They have escaped the snare of the devil who has held them captive.
Thank You Father that Jesus was manifested that He might destroy the works of the devil.
The devil’s works are destroyed in the listener’s life in the name of Jesus.
The old nature is dead.
Help them to put on their new nature which is created in Christ Jesus.
Praise the Lord!
Thank You that the listener will prosper and be in health, even as their soul prospers.
We believe we receive and thank You in the wonderful Name of Jesus.
Hallelujah!
Amen.
My Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/x8vYH25rj0UQ/
♔♔♔~-----------------------~*~ENJOY!~*~----------------------~♔♔♔
➤ Please SHARE this with as many people as you can, and please LIKE the video and SUBSCRIBE to Not Miss Out on My New Videos! Activate the 🔔Beside the Subscribe Button to Get a Notification! Please also give a 'THUMBS UP', SHARE and COMMENT as this helps to give the video a wider audience. Your likes algorithmically increase the chances of more people seeing this video ,essential in these last days for getting sound teaching, prophecy updates and more ‘out there’! Sharing is caring. Thank you.
Direct lost friends and family to this website before it is too late! Heavensreal.org
ஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜஜ
The Gospel ✝️
1 Corinthians 15: 1-5
Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures: And that he was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve:
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
·.¸¸.· ♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·♪♫♪♫♪♬♪♫♪·.¸¸.·
ALL PRAISE AND GLORY GOES TO YEHOVAH & YESHUA;
OUR MessiYAH!!!
Ephesians 6:12 (KJV) For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Luke 8:17 (KJV) For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come abroad. Amein!
♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔♔
CHANNEL POLICY: Inappropriate content or language will be removed from comments at the discretion of the moderators. Any users that abuse this policy will be blocked.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2JvmgxBSfNqe1SRaAGc-ssLbQ7ygJHWz
#WatchmanWes777
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