BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 3.
BookOfTrueLife
BookOfTrueLife
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 1 day ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice".


"Understand and analyze the moment in which you live. I Announced to you in the second era that I would Return and I said what would be the signs of my Coming. I want humanity to recognize that these signs have already appeared.

If I told you that I would Return, it is that I had something more to tell you and that at that time I could not yet Reveal it to you because you would not have understood it.

Now I come in Spirit and in Truth I say to you: There are those who think that in the early days I was closer to you than today: they judge wrongly because in each of my Comings I have been getting closer to you. Remember that in the first era I descended on a mountain and from there I sent you my Law engraved on a stone; in the second era, I left the top of the mountain to descend to your valleys, becoming a man to dwell among you; and in this time to get closer, I have made your heart my dwelling place to Manifest myself there and Speak from within it to humanity."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 3, Verses 29-31


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 3 of 366:


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James


@Pontifex @goarch @Zelenskyy_Uaa @Ch_JesusChrist @HealthRanger @GEdward_Griffin @ChristianPost @OfficialNOI @LouisFarrakhan @MosqueMaryam @TheFinalCall @Orthodoxy2019 @ChristianToday @MelGibsonNew @SecondComingC @IvankaTrump @secondcomingh @RobertKennedyJr @BillStill @elonmusk @BarackObama @QsMinistry @BIBLE_2ndComing @_Bible_001 @Follow360News @barnes_law @FollowARKonX @Islamchannel @AllahGreatQuran @Al__Quraan @tpusafaith @EndTimeHeadline @BPWatchman @HarbingersDaily @geraldcelente @beholdisrael @GregReese @JDVance @RogerJStoneJr @TuckerCarlson @DineshDSouza @nayibbukele @PutinDirect @robertjohndavi @rhowardbrowne @realalexjones @OwenShroyer1776 @Anthony45810324 @ViKu1111 @OaksDallinH

Keywords
spiritualgodreturnstestamentthird
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Vaccine-induced encephalitis and other brain injuries were REBRANDED as &#8220;autism&#8221;

Vaccine-induced encephalitis and other brain injuries were REBRANDED as “autism”

Lance D Johnson
A new front in the drug war: &#8220;Rhino Tranq&#8221; emerges in California

A new front in the drug war: “Rhino Tranq” emerges in California

Willow Tohi
Israeli forces kill Palestinian child amid deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Israeli forces kill Palestinian child amid deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

Patrick Lewis
Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Kevin Hughes
&#8220;License to browse&#8221; blocked: Aussie Senate rebels against mandatory digital ID for search

“License to browse” blocked: Aussie Senate rebels against mandatory digital ID for search

Willow Tohi
TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

TikTok parent ByteDance goes all in with $14B Nvidia chip SPLURGE

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy