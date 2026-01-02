Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 3.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice".





"Understand and analyze the moment in which you live. I Announced to you in the second era that I would Return and I said what would be the signs of my Coming. I want humanity to recognize that these signs have already appeared.

If I told you that I would Return, it is that I had something more to tell you and that at that time I could not yet Reveal it to you because you would not have understood it.

Now I come in Spirit and in Truth I say to you: There are those who think that in the early days I was closer to you than today: they judge wrongly because in each of my Comings I have been getting closer to you. Remember that in the first era I descended on a mountain and from there I sent you my Law engraved on a stone; in the second era, I left the top of the mountain to descend to your valleys, becoming a man to dwell among you; and in this time to get closer, I have made your heart my dwelling place to Manifest myself there and Speak from within it to humanity."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 3, Verses 29-31





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 3 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James





@Pontifex @goarch @Zelenskyy_Uaa @Ch_JesusChrist @HealthRanger @GEdward_Griffin @ChristianPost @OfficialNOI @LouisFarrakhan @MosqueMaryam @TheFinalCall @Orthodoxy2019 @ChristianToday @MelGibsonNew @SecondComingC @IvankaTrump @secondcomingh @RobertKennedyJr @BillStill @elonmusk @BarackObama @QsMinistry @BIBLE_2ndComing @_Bible_001 @Follow360News @barnes_law @FollowARKonX @Islamchannel @AllahGreatQuran @Al__Quraan @tpusafaith @EndTimeHeadline @BPWatchman @HarbingersDaily @geraldcelente @beholdisrael @GregReese @JDVance @RogerJStoneJr @TuckerCarlson @DineshDSouza @nayibbukele @PutinDirect @robertjohndavi @rhowardbrowne @realalexjones @OwenShroyer1776 @Anthony45810324 @ViKu1111 @OaksDallinH