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Triumph over Tyranny! PLUS Death in Tunnel of Terror
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December 8, 2021 - TRIUMPH! We got two resounding victories against vaccine mandates this week that provide freedom for federal contractors and the people of New York City. The walls of tyranny are crumbling! Plus, let’s take a look at the murder of an alleged Trump supporter and the fight to help America’s political prisoners of the January 6th Capitol events.
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Sources:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?516563-1/representative-marjorie-taylor-greene-news-conference-january-6-defendants
https://amgreatness.com/2021/11/18/terror-in-the-capitol-tunnel/
https://greene.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/greene.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/Unusually%20Cruel%20An%20Eyewitness%20Report%20From%20The%20DC%20Jail.pdf
Thanks for watching and praying!
Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:
https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website:
prayingcitizen.com
Sources:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?516563-1/representative-marjorie-taylor-greene-news-conference-january-6-defendants
https://amgreatness.com/2021/11/18/terror-in-the-capitol-tunnel/
https://greene.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/greene.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/Unusually%20Cruel%20An%20Eyewitness%20Report%20From%20The%20DC%20Jail.pdf
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