Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Cope" is the "The Left Can't Meme" of Pitiful Insults - Jody Bruchon Politics
channel image
Jody Bruchon
15 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
14 views
Published a day ago

Copetarded. I recorded this in November 2020. I decided I didn't feel like making a better video out of it, so here it is. I know it sucks, but I guess you'll have to cope.


SUPPORT LINKS

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/JodyBruchon

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JodyBruchon

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/L3L02069D

PayPal: https://paypal.me/JodyBruchon

Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/JodyBruchon/


MY OTHER YOUTUBE CHANNELS

Jody Bruchon Tech: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon

Jody Bruchon Entertainment: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZswMMhL-Qe-7Ac2hUIpOnQ

Jody Bruchon Photo/Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC902dpUj05Nwcresi6RvNqA

Jody Bruchon Politics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lxwADnaz_EusHul6z6NAw

Jody Bruchon's Stock Footage and VHS Archive: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdYmHc8GTO_q4MoKaDlMKNQ

Gazing Cat Productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6SBSKlINLUfbtIDw-_3ZQ


FOLLOW ME ON OTHER PLATFORMS

Telegram: https://t.me/Jody_Bruchon

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jodybruchon/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JodyBruchon:b

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JodyBruchon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JodyBruchon

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jodybruchon

Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/jodybruchon

Minds: https://www.minds.com/JodyBruchon/

Locals: https://jodybruchon.locals.com/


MY WEBSITES

Personal/programming site: https://www.jodybruchon.com/

Video production site: http://www.gazingcat.com/

Computer repair site: http://nctritech.com/

jdupes Duplicate File Finder: https://www.jdupes.com/



cope,meme,insult,leftist,politics

Keywords
politicsleftistmemeinsultcope

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket