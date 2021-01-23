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How Many People Will Disappear At The Rapture?!?
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131 views • January 23, 2021
Have you ever wondered how many people will disappear at the time of the Rapture? You may have seen figures ranging from "millions" to "a hundred million or more." That seemed like a low-ball figure to me, so I did some of my own calculations, and you may be surprised at the number I came up with. Check out the video to see what my thought process was, and how I reached the number I finally settled on.
Link to the original article: https://souzak99.blogspot.com/2019/10/how-many-people-will-disappear-at-time.html
Link to the original article: https://souzak99.blogspot.com/2019/10/how-many-people-will-disappear-at-time.html
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