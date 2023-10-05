THE REAL REASON THAT PLUMBERS AND ELECTRICIANS HAVE TO HAVE CERTIFICATION NUMBERS IN CANADA - IT'S NOT WHAT YOU THINK

The Canadian government wants to control every facet of everybody's life all of the time. Anybody who understands how the Canadian infrastructure works such as rail workers, plumbers, electricians, civil engineers and others as such, all have to have a Certification Number tied to their name and address.

We have all been told that that certification has something to do with proving that we in our trades and are able to do the jobs that we say that we're going to be able to do.

Nothing could be further from the truth. What happens when somebody who understands electrical work sabotage is some part of some community somewhere in the country, every electrician within a 10 km radius gets questioned by police. The country is run by a bunch of paranoid individuals who know that we are teetering on the brink of revolution and so they intimidate everybody who is certified in anything all of the time.

If you were ever considering moving to Canada, I would highly recommend that you reconsider. This communist shithole is simply going to end up killing you one day!

