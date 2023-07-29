GLOBAL FOOD COLLAPSE! - Shortages Lead To Rations As Globalists Attack Farmers!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the growing food crisis worldwide as globalists attacking farmers with crazy climate policies while simultaneously blaming climate change for the destruction of crops.

There are rice shortages, corn shortages, wheat shortages and so much more. As we've previously reported, the Indian rice export ban has lead to panic buying in many places worldwide.

This agenda is clearly to force us under a CBDC with food rations in 15 Minute Cities. They've made their agenda as clear as possible and humanity itself is deeply under attack.

The question remains... Will people take heed of the cautions given or will they fall prey to the system?





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