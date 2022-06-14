GARDEN Update and Other Projects to DECENTRALIZE Abundance and Reclaim SOVEREIGNTY

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Spring has been filled with many opportunities! In this video, we review garden projects to transition from the last of the spring, cool weather crops ala Chard, Lettuce, Turnips, and Radishes to our summer fruiting crops! I also review a couple of the really cool businesses and projects I have been invited to be apart of (links below)
ReSource network (Crypto local community decentralization)
https://resource.finance/
Syncretist Society (Human Design, Relationships, Mechanics)
https://courses.syncretistsociety.com
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