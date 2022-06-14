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GARDEN Update and Other Projects to DECENTRALIZE Abundance and Reclaim SOVEREIGNTY
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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83 views • June 14, 2022

Spring has been filled with many opportunities! In this video, we review garden projects to transition from the last of the spring, cool weather crops ala Chard, Lettuce, Turnips, and Radishes to our summer fruiting crops! I also review a couple of the really cool businesses and projects I have been invited to be apart of (links below)

ReSource network (Crypto local community decentralization)
https://resource.finance/

Syncretist Society (Human Design, Relationships, Mechanics)
https://courses.syncretistsociety.com


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▶️Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
Primal BluePrint: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA


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▶️PRIMAL GOODIES (10% OFF!!) USE CODE CULTIVATEDCHANGE FOR 10% AT CHECKOUT -Primal Kitchen (Sauces, Oils, Proteins):
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-Sustainably Sources Omega 3s: https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3

 -Sunshine in a Bottle: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb



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 ▶️Creds: Master Primal Health Coach
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