⛔ Ger Delaney's Guide To ✅ Chapter 2
⛔ Ger Delaney's Guide To

✅ Chapter 2

Understanding Political System Ideology


Labels Such As Far Right, Far Left are so often misconstrued

To understand the these terms you must Understand American Political Ideology

Far Right Does Not Mean Hard Right Ideologies. Far Right In General Doesn't Exist in many Western Society's... Far Left However is the greatest threat

I wanted a Video to help people understand The political landscape

Only When We Understand Our Enemy can one fight it. I'm a true Nationalist Republican. I will never apologise For  My love for My Country My Heritage and Culture. A Country Of our ancestors will Never Be Destroyed By The Enemies In Our Dail

🇮🇪 Erin Go Bragh

When governments fear the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.

