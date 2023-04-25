Create New Account
Discovered! When Was The Exodus? Part 1 - The Years in Egypt
Eclipse Event Signs
There are 2 seemingly contradictory passages in the Old Testament dealing with how long the Israelites were in Egypt. Many people have tried to make sense of them They have even been used to discredit the Bible. Here, finally, is the answer to how to interpret them both. You've not heard it explained this way before. You will be amazed.

bibleprophecyisraelegyptexodusabrahammosesjosephjoshuajacobold testamentsinai

