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Jew ran Japanese Internment Camps in the U.S., July 3, 2021
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38 views • July 03, 2021
Who was Karl Bendetsen? Jim and Diane discuss the Karl Bendetsen case
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Bendetsen
Karl Robin Bendetsen (October 11, 1907 – June 28, 1989) was an American colonel who served in Washington Army National Guard during World War II and later as the Under Secretary of the Army.Bendetsen is remembered primarily for his role as an architect of the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II (a role he tried to downplay in later years).
en.wikipedia.org
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Bendetsen
Karl Robin Bendetsen (October 11, 1907 – June 28, 1989) was an American colonel who served in Washington Army National Guard during World War II and later as the Under Secretary of the Army.Bendetsen is remembered primarily for his role as an architect of the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II (a role he tried to downplay in later years).
en.wikipedia.org
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