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Dr. Rima Laibow: The W.H.O. And U.N. 'Health' Tyranny Targets Our Kids And How You Can Help Stop It
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395 views • August 05, 2023

Dr. Rima Laibow: The W.H.O. And U.N. 'Health' Tyranny Targets Our Kids And How You Can Help Stop It | Richard Sacks

Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 8/6/23

Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

Rima E. Laibow, M.D. (http://www.drrimatruthreports.com) has been talking on our show about the danger to humanity posed by the World Health Organization and its parent entity, the United Nations, mostly centered around the takeover of power from member nations in the name of protecting us all from possible health emergencies. This supposedly justifies taking away all our freedoms. In the U.S., this is prevented in theory by the fact that the Constitution has no clause to allow the loss of unalienable rights, no matter what the supposed "emergency" may be. The Founders also knew that all people everywhere have the same natural rights.

So the U.N. and the W.H.O. were created as global crime syndicates, and are acting true to their purpose, the enslavement and extermination of life on Earth. Tonight Dr. Laibow is back with us, explaining further how their agenda targets children and families, and reminds you how to help stop them at no cost by investing a few minutes of your time, taking action to protect freedom by exiting these criminal groups, at http://www.preventgenocide2030.org.

For those of you who would like to support our work, help keep us on the air in the face of massive censorship, and help us fund the projects we have waiting in the wings, please visit our new Subscribe Star page and tell others. It can be found at www.subscribestar.com/lostartsradio.

In addition to the Sunday shows and livestreams that introduce you to inspiring people and projects (http://www.lostartsradio.com), we are also entering our second year with Planetary Healing Club (http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com). PHC is a private, members-only platform, a supportive and interactive environment where I can speak with you freely about information that would be censored on the usual public platforms where most of our audio and video presentations are found.

Finally, don't forget our news show on national and world events, for one hour every week at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST, called Lost Arts Radio Live (http://www.lostartsradio.com/live). It's where we look at some events of the past week, and what the significance is for your life and for the future of our world. After "Lost Arts Radio Live" is a half-hour break, followed by our weekly meeting of the Planetary Healing Club, which you can join for a minimum donation of just $25/month at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com. Meet me there when you're ready to transform your experience of life for the better.

Richard Sacks, Host

http://www.lostartsradio.com

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

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http://lostartsradio.com/2014-12-26-02-43-37/in-show-music

Keywords
healthnewsnatural healthlost arts radiorichard sackschinadr rimaconsciousnesshealth and wellnessholisticholistic healingholistic healthholistic livingnatural healingplanetary healing clubessene gospelnatural health careworld eventsthe unnatural solutions foundationwuhandr rima laibowcoronavirusthe who
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