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My COVID-19 Conclusion
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247 views • February 20, 2021
#COVID19paradigm= https://youtu.be/bp5RMutCNoI
#PCRtestPANDEMIC= #COVID19halfHOAX
#COVID19isMANmade= #COVID19halfTRUTH
#NWO #MO2KILLu:👇🏻#vaccinesINJECTretroVIRUSES
#ADE & #5GwakesUPretroVIRUSES #RETROvirusesCYTOKINEstormARDS #ventilatorPOLICYpromotesARDS #COVID19isSARsPLUSretroVIRUSES
“#2EACHderOWN”: #BIGGERpicture: #NWO #EUGENICS #ANTIchrist/ #biblicalPROPHECY #4thSEAL (#REV6v8KJV-“#FOURTHpartOFtheEARTH”) #THEgreatRESET #depopulationPROGRAM: truedamnationantichrist.wordpress.com “#JOH3v3KJV-#BORNAGAINeugenicsPROGRAM: truesalvationjesuschrist.wordpress.com #REPENTorPERISH #LASTdays #PTL:D
#onlyGODdestroysNWO❗️
Powers behind #NWO=“#REV17v5KJV-#mysteryBABYLON” whose #completeANNIHILATION 2B in “#REV18v19KJV #oneHOUR”❗️ #GODsanctionsNWO2wakeUPppl❗️ “#TakePeaceFromTheEarth”=#GLOBALlockdown “#KILLoneANOTHER” =#GAINofFUNCTIONresearch “#aGREATsword”=#vaccine #REV6v3v4KJV
#PTL 4 #BIBLICALeschatology/#COVID1984
✊😇👍
this=WONDERFUL time 2B alive cuz shortly(#5thSEAL)as us #KINGDOMCHRISTIANS #prepare2Bpersecuted/“#LIVEDnREIGNEDwithCHRISTa1000years”#REV20v4KJV ALL #nonKINGDOMchristians/ “#WickedShallBeCutOffFromTheEarth”#PRO2v22KJV #REPENTorPERISH
#PCRtestPANDEMIC= #COVID19halfHOAX
#COVID19isMANmade= #COVID19halfTRUTH
#NWO #MO2KILLu:👇🏻#vaccinesINJECTretroVIRUSES
#ADE & #5GwakesUPretroVIRUSES #RETROvirusesCYTOKINEstormARDS #ventilatorPOLICYpromotesARDS #COVID19isSARsPLUSretroVIRUSES
“#2EACHderOWN”: #BIGGERpicture: #NWO #EUGENICS #ANTIchrist/ #biblicalPROPHECY #4thSEAL (#REV6v8KJV-“#FOURTHpartOFtheEARTH”) #THEgreatRESET #depopulationPROGRAM: truedamnationantichrist.wordpress.com “#JOH3v3KJV-#BORNAGAINeugenicsPROGRAM: truesalvationjesuschrist.wordpress.com #REPENTorPERISH #LASTdays #PTL:D
#onlyGODdestroysNWO❗️
Powers behind #NWO=“#REV17v5KJV-#mysteryBABYLON” whose #completeANNIHILATION 2B in “#REV18v19KJV #oneHOUR”❗️ #GODsanctionsNWO2wakeUPppl❗️ “#TakePeaceFromTheEarth”=#GLOBALlockdown “#KILLoneANOTHER” =#GAINofFUNCTIONresearch “#aGREATsword”=#vaccine #REV6v3v4KJV
#PTL 4 #BIBLICALeschatology/#COVID1984
✊😇👍
this=WONDERFUL time 2B alive cuz shortly(#5thSEAL)as us #KINGDOMCHRISTIANS #prepare2Bpersecuted/“#LIVEDnREIGNEDwithCHRISTa1000years”#REV20v4KJV ALL #nonKINGDOMchristians/ “#WickedShallBeCutOffFromTheEarth”#PRO2v22KJV #REPENTorPERISH
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