Senator Rand Paul wants a DOJ criminal referral into Dr. Fauci

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Earlier Tuesday Rand Paul ripped arrogant Fauci during a hearing on the nation’s Covid response efforts. and Paul and Fauci got into a tense exchange over Fauci’s involvement in funding the Wuhan lab’s gain-of-function research that likely led to Covid-19.