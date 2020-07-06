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A RESPONSE TO "THIS 4TH..."
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10 views • July 06, 2020
A video version of my abbreviated comments below the video "This 4th" by Truthstream Media, on BitChute.
Drone footage by: YouTube Channel Media Focus, Inc.
Source link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKYG1H661Ac
Truthstream Media's video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KhQkI5w4kL0/
Drone footage by: YouTube Channel Media Focus, Inc.
Source link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKYG1H661Ac
Truthstream Media's video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KhQkI5w4kL0/
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