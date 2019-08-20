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Non esistono foreste sulla Terra
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15795 views • August 20, 2019
Il mitico video "Non esistono foreste sulla Terra" riceve sempre segnalazioni su altre piattaforme video, ma solo sul mio canale.
Il video è stato censurato solo sul mio canale Youtube mentre altri lo ricaricano tranquillamente e non ricevono alcuna nota.
Puoi fare anche la donazione del valore di un buon caffè con PayPal a questo indirizzo: PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli
Il video è stato censurato solo sul mio canale Youtube mentre altri lo ricaricano tranquillamente e non ricevono alcuna nota.
Puoi fare anche la donazione del valore di un buon caffè con PayPal a questo indirizzo: PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli
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