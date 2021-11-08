ASHLEY BIDEN DIARY: A YEAR LATER, THE STORY OF SEX, DRUGS AND INCEST? HITS VERITAS

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The crazy thing is that the story broke almost a full year ago!
An original piece on the diary from 2020: https://www.brighteon.com/f9c32157-0d1f-4907-a7db-18104294d986
the full diaries (2 choices): https://vimeo.com/496000358
https://nationalfile.com/full-release-ashley-biden-diary-reveals-child-sex-trauma-drug-abuse-resentment-for-joe-whistleblower/
Veritas raided by the FBI: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNpbvsS7K0g/