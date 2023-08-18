Burkina Faso leader calls Africa's Youth to Reclaim their countries from Western Imperialism & Industrialize Africa to Create their own "El Dorado"

Burkina Faso leader calls Africa's youth to reclaim their countries from western imperialism and industrialize Africa to create their own "El Dorado".

More info found today (Cynthia):

The armed forces of Niger mobilising are deploying forces to the border with Nigeria and Benin to repel a possible invasion from Western backed ECOWAS countries.

🇬🇭Meanwhile in Ghana, ECOWAS Police are holding local journalist Michael Asideu and his group prisoner since last Sunday at Beach Road Police Station in Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana. Lawyers and the local media New Day TV have been silenced by Police.

⚡️The Ghanaian Government are warned! Release the prisoners immediately or prepare for a PR crisis which we will fuel via social media.





