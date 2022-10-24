Zombies at the grocery store

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I’m fed up with the zombies in society. This video demonstrates the loss of humanity in a local grocery store. As someone who used to work in retail and the supermarket industry this is something I have never seen. I’m just absolutely flabbergasted by the stupidity of people. Also I live in Northern California where we have had some of the harshest lockdowns across the nation. This is a liberal small city about 35 minutes from where I live in California.