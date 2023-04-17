https://gettr.com/post/p2ei99s60da
04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】Fellow fighters Jin Dongnan and Xinsheng: Our ordinary fellow fighters, our brothers and sisters, are moving forward and making progress. We will firmly follow Brother Seven until we reach the peak of the Himalayas. Waiting for your return, we will surely meet soon!
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】战友晋东南和新生: 我们普通的战友，我们的兄弟姐妹，都在不断前进，不断进步。我们将坚定地跟着七哥一起，直到登上喜马拉雅巅峰。等着你回来，我们一定会很快相聚的！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
