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WWIII V Steganography, Gematria & Numerology [Iran WAR] [Australian FIRES] [SEAHAWKS] [SPACE FORCE]
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110 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 1/7/2020 to YouTube►
#VCipher #EarthGridControlNetwork #WWIIIRiddle
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Previous Video (primer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaVbBNi3xCA
Resources:
ZERO HEDGE 52 F-35 Elephant Formation Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/missile-strike-reportedly-carried-out-against-us-base-iraq
Glass Steagall Article: https://www.thebalance.com/glass-steagall-act-definition-purpose-and-repeal-3305850
Wiki Articles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Bowl_LII (Super Bowl 52); https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steagles (Steagles); https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_F-117_Nighthawk (Nighthawk); https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_Martin_F-22_Raptor (F-22 Raptor); https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grenade (Grenade)
Deagel 2025 Forecast: http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx
Clif High Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCe0E93fhXU (David Morgan) & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnMnbFCyJxA
Max Igan Australian Fires Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxHcBDp4J84
Boomer Housing Glut: https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/baby-boomers-housing-market#
Vox Australian Fires Article: https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/2020/1/6/21051897/australia-fires-billion-animals-dead-estimate
Cantillon Effect Article: https://www.aier.org/article/cantillon-effects-and-money-neutrality/
Zachary Hubbard 9/11 blogs: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2014/01/911-tribute-to-light-exposes-truth.html & http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2013/11/september-11-and-number-11.html
Judy Wood DEW 9/11 Research: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uw-aZsXnGl0
#VCipher #EarthGridControlNetwork #WWIIIRiddle
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Previous Video (primer): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaVbBNi3xCA
Resources:
ZERO HEDGE 52 F-35 Elephant Formation Article: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/missile-strike-reportedly-carried-out-against-us-base-iraq
Glass Steagall Article: https://www.thebalance.com/glass-steagall-act-definition-purpose-and-repeal-3305850
Wiki Articles: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Bowl_LII (Super Bowl 52); https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steagles (Steagles); https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_F-117_Nighthawk (Nighthawk); https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_Martin_F-22_Raptor (F-22 Raptor); https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grenade (Grenade)
Deagel 2025 Forecast: http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx
Clif High Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCe0E93fhXU (David Morgan) & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnMnbFCyJxA
Max Igan Australian Fires Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxHcBDp4J84
Boomer Housing Glut: https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/baby-boomers-housing-market#
Vox Australian Fires Article: https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/2020/1/6/21051897/australia-fires-billion-animals-dead-estimate
Cantillon Effect Article: https://www.aier.org/article/cantillon-effects-and-money-neutrality/
Zachary Hubbard 9/11 blogs: http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2014/01/911-tribute-to-light-exposes-truth.html & http://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/2013/11/september-11-and-number-11.html
Judy Wood DEW 9/11 Research: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uw-aZsXnGl0
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