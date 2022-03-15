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X22 Report B 03. 14. 22.
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350 views • March 15, 2022
Ep 2725b - [DS] Lost Ukraine, Panic Sets In, The Beginning Of The End, News Unlocks
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The [DS] is now panicking, Ukraine is about to fall and they are about to lose their money laundering, pandemic bio labs hub. The clock is ticking down, next up is Taiwan, watch how the corrupt politicians, [DS], fake news react to this. This is the beginning of the end, the news is about to unlock. The rain is coming the [DS] will cease to exist once this is all over.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is now panicking, Ukraine is about to fall and they are about to lose their money laundering, pandemic bio labs hub. The clock is ticking down, next up is Taiwan, watch how the corrupt politicians, [DS], fake news react to this. This is the beginning of the end, the news is about to unlock. The rain is coming the [DS] will cease to exist once this is all over.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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