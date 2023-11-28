‘Shot Dead’ movie tells heartbreaking stories of youth who died after COVID vaccination

Mon Nov 20, 2023 - 4:53 pm EST

(LifeSiteNews) — A new movie detailing the tragic stories of young Americans who died after receiving the experimental COVID-19 shots was released earlier this month on the anniversary of the death of an 18-year-old whose story is featured in the film.

“Shot Dead” premiered November 9 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the home of a young woman named Trista, who died on November 9, 2022, just months after receiving a shot to “protect” her against COVID-19 infection.

“This is the movie we wish we didn’t have to make,” the film’s official website reads. “But this is a movie everyone needs to see. For the first time ever, hear the stories of covid shot deaths as told by the parents who lost their children.”

The movie seeks to share untold stories of young Americans who had their lives tragically cut short after taking any of the COVID shots, which were promoted by the U.S. government as “safe” and “effective.”









