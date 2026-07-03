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BISHOP RICHARD WILLIAMSON ⛨ SESSION 6 1996 DOCTRINAL SESSIONSː INFLUENCE OF FREEMASONRY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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This video features Session 6 of the 1996 Doctrinal Formation Series by His Excellency Bishop Richard Williamson, titled: “The Influence of Freemasonry.” In this session, Bishop Williamson provides a thought-provoking and historically grounded look at the influence of Freemasonry on the modern world, particularly in its opposition to the Catholic Church and the traditional order. He traces the philosophical and spiritual roots of Masonic ideology and how it has shaped modern errors, revolutions, and the decline of Christian civilization.


We express sincere gratitude to His Excellency, to the original uploader, and to all faithful Catholics who helped preserve and share this vital content. This premastered audio ensures clearer access to this treasure of Catholic teaching—an essential part of the 15-session doctrinal series originally recorded in 1996 for the formation of seminarians and lay faithful.


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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-GQIM4d8Uo

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christianitybishop richard willianson1996 doctrinals sessionsinfluence of freemasonryheart of jesus and mary seminary
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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