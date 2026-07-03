BISHOP RICHARD WILLIAMSON ⛨ SESSION 6 1996 DOCTRINAL SESSIONSː INFLUENCE OF FREEMASONRY

This video features Session 6 of the 1996 Doctrinal Formation Series by His Excellency Bishop Richard Williamson, titled: “The Influence of Freemasonry.” In this session, Bishop Williamson provides a thought-provoking and historically grounded look at the influence of Freemasonry on the modern world, particularly in its opposition to the Catholic Church and the traditional order. He traces the philosophical and spiritual roots of Masonic ideology and how it has shaped modern errors, revolutions, and the decline of Christian civilization.





We express sincere gratitude to His Excellency, to the original uploader, and to all faithful Catholics who helped preserve and share this vital content. This premastered audio ensures clearer access to this treasure of Catholic teaching—an essential part of the 15-session doctrinal series originally recorded in 1996 for the formation of seminarians and lay faithful.





✝️ Heart of Jesus and Mary Seminary — Forming Priests in Tradition





High on a mountain in Cebu City stands the Heart of Jesus and Mary Seminary, home to the Marian Corps of St. Pius X (MCSPX). Here, young men are trained to become priests in the Traditional Catholic Faith, preserving the Tridentine Mass and the spirit of the saints without compromise.





Our mission is simple: form holy priests, build chapels, and bring the True Faith to souls — especially the poor and forgotten.





🏗 We’re still building — stone by stone — trusting in God’s providence and the generosity of faithful souls. Every gift helps complete the chapel, house our priests, and support vocations.





📩 Vocations & Inquiries

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]

📞 Call: +639-9916-80637

FB: facebook.com/mariancorpsofst.piusx





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🙏 Your prayers and support help form priests who will offer the same Mass, the same Faith, for generations to come.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-GQIM4d8Uo