That's how dangerous Fentanyl is and how dangerous it is to our border workers, our border patrol agents, and our law enforcement officers
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2j7lfvff7e

06072023 Winn Tucson China Watch w/ Congressman Paul Gosar and Nicole

That's how dangerous Fentanyl is and how dangerous it is to our border workers, our border patrol agents, and our law enforcement officers.

这就是芬太尼有多么危险，也是我们在边境的工人、我们的边境巡逻队员、执法人员面临的危险。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

#NFSCSpeaks #winntucsonradioshow

@mosenglish @moschinese



