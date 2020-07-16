© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus = His Name, And That Is How He Is In The Davidic Line. Jeff Grupp
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • July 16, 2020
The point of this video is to introduce a new theory for how Jesus can be in the Davidic line if He Joseph is not His birth father in Matthew's Gospel. In Luke 1:31, Mary is told she will call the baby "Jesus", but in Matthew 1:21, Jacob is told "you will give Him the name, Jesus," there is a difference between what a person is called, and the naming of the person, and that tells us why Jesus is in the Davidic line, as I will explain
Video by Jeff Grupp, http://www.praiseandlove.net
Video by Jeff Grupp, http://www.praiseandlove.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.