WARNING! Be Careful What You Pray For!

Is God trying to give us what we are praying for, but we keep rejecting it?





Of all God’s promises to Christians, "ask and it shall be given” seems to be the most popular promise in Jesus’ message. Everyone wants their prayers answered, but they feel cheated if they ask and don't receive what they're looking for. This video on Jesus and his teachings looks especially at the assumption that a prayer for Christian ministry must be the kind of prayer that God would answer. But even there, we need to learn how to pray correctly.