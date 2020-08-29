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George Floyd Dropping Bags Of Fentanyl When He Was Arrested
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87 views • August 29, 2020
Video surveillance appears to show Floyd dropping plastic bags filled with a white substance while handcuffed. There aren't any police reports stating what was in the bags or if any officers are aware that he managed to dump them while handcuffed.
Related:
George Floyd Had Fentanyl In His Mouth When He Was Arrested
https://commonsenseevaluation.com/2020/08/23/george-floyd-had-fentanyl-in-his-mouth-when-he-was-arrested/
Related:
George Floyd Had Fentanyl In His Mouth When He Was Arrested
https://commonsenseevaluation.com/2020/08/23/george-floyd-had-fentanyl-in-his-mouth-when-he-was-arrested/
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