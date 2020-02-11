What Does it Mean When They Call You a Fascist?

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Well...this video turned out to be prophetic. Just as I stated, the leftists went on, after this video to burn and loot American cities for 275 days and nights. And after the stolen 2020 election, now, if you go to www.antifa.com just see where it takes you. The Luciferian communists are "in power" with their fake presidency.