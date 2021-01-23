WW84: Decoding the Transit of Venus at "Olympics" (#11 "Transit Venus" / #4 in series)

We didn't expect to be adding another installment of The Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments series featuring Wonder Woman 1984, but due to recent discoveries, here we are! The opening scenes of this film contain two ritual transits of Venus. The context within which these are set makes this at at least as significant as the transit scene at the mall. It's not only soaked in time-space symbolism but it is also resonating the reset of time! Because the time-space ritual and underlying primary subject of time is key we're going to be giving that plenty of our attention here.While the observations we're going to make can be easily dismissed by those who are so inclined, the consistent use of Occult symbolism in the familiar ways provides validation for those of us with eyes to see and ears to hear!This video is #4 in the WW84 series. Find "playlist" here:This video is #11 in the Transit of Venus series. Find "playlist" here:This video on alternate platforms:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: