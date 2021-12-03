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Government Welfare Makes Things Worse
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90 views • December 03, 2021
In 1766, Benjamin Franklin knew what most people seem totally clueless about today. Government welfare programs effectively subsidize poverty and ultimately make things worse. Incentives matter.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 3, 2021
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 3, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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