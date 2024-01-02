Crazy Bengal Cat Snow Sprint!😹✨❄️🐯🐾✨

Made by Ron using Videoshop app and purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.
WE have NO snow ⛄️ in Edmonton. November and December was the driest warmest on record, farmers need the moisture, and are worried about drought. Wildfire season will get much worse in 2024 with these dry conditions.( and arsonists)
