Big Take-Aways

What Exactly Are Dems Celebrating?
* They don’t intend to do anything differently over the next 2 years.
* The White House thinks their policies don’t need changing because [Bidan] has created ‘stable, sustainable growth’.
GOP Take-Home Messages:
1. Florida’s red wave.
2. The 50-state strategy validated.
3. The establishment stumbled.
4. Georgia on my mind.
5. Election month, not day.
6. It’s about America, not grudges.
7. Biden 2024.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 9 November 2022
