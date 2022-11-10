Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Big Take-Aways
101 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 19 days ago |

What Exactly Are Dems Celebrating?

* They don’t intend to do anything differently over the next 2 years.

* The White House thinks their policies don’t need changing because [Bidan] has created ‘stable, sustainable growth’.


GOP Take-Home Messages:

1. Florida’s red wave.

2. The 50-state strategy validated.

3. The establishment stumbled.

4. Georgia on my mind.

5. Election month, not day.

6. It’s about America, not grudges.

7. Biden 2024.


The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 9 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6315274802112

Keywords
laura ingrahamjoe bidenliberalismron desantiscost of livingidiocracyprogressivismleftismideologyradicalismred wavekleptocracyprice inflationkakistocracybidenflationconsumer pricesblue steal50-state strategy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket