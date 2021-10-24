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Health Benefits Of Fermented Garlic And Honey Dr Wallach Radio 10 22 21
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14 views • October 24, 2021
Health Benefits Of Fermented Garlic And Honey Dr Wallach Radio 10 22 21
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Air Date: Friday, October 22, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the U.S. numbers with those from India. Although the U.S. population is about a third of that of India. There are alot more cases and deaths in the U.S. Doc asserts this is because they don't eat gluten in India.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of fermented garlic and honey. Garlic contains and active ingredient called allicin that helps address digestive and respiratory problems, immune issues and joint related diseases. Also has antibacterial and disease fighting properties.
Callers
Madrew has questions for a friend that is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure.
#diabetes #hbp #cardio
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Air Date: Friday, October 22, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the U.S. numbers with those from India. Although the U.S. population is about a third of that of India. There are alot more cases and deaths in the U.S. Doc asserts this is because they don't eat gluten in India.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of fermented garlic and honey. Garlic contains and active ingredient called allicin that helps address digestive and respiratory problems, immune issues and joint related diseases. Also has antibacterial and disease fighting properties.
Callers
Madrew has questions for a friend that is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure.
#diabetes #hbp #cardio
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