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Health Benefits Of Fermented Garlic And Honey Dr Wallach Radio 10 22 21
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Health Benefits Of Fermented Garlic And Honey Dr Wallach Radio 10 22 21
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Air Date: Friday, October 22, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the U.S. numbers with those from India. Although the U.S. population is about a third of that of India. There are alot more cases and deaths in the U.S. Doc asserts this is because they don't eat gluten in India.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of fermented garlic and honey. Garlic contains and active ingredient called allicin that helps address digestive and respiratory problems, immune issues and joint related diseases. Also has antibacterial and disease fighting properties.
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Madrew has questions for a friend that is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure.

#diabetes #hbp #cardio
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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